Teacher gets carjacked by students outside of school

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police arrested two 13-year-old boys after they say the boys tried to carjack a teacher at gunpoint outside of school and crashing the car moments later.

It happened last week outside Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

Surveillance video shows the teens hop in the car and attempt to drive off. The boys seemed to have trouble backing out due to the parking brake still being engaged.

The boys crashed the car into a curb and ran away.

The two teens are being charged with armed carjacking.

They appeared in bond court Tuesday morning as a Miami-Dade County judge ordered that they remain in supervised detention until their next court date, scheduled for Oct. 10.

"You can't go near the teacher and you can't go on the school property," the judge told the teens. "Do you both understand?"

