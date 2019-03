JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old was apprehended by Jacksonville's Sheriff Office after Clay County deputies issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office accuses Nicholas Brantley of snatching a woman's purse last week.

Brantley was booked into the Duval County jail on armed robbery, strong-armed robbery and sudden snatching charges, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $400,000.





Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.