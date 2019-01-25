Teen pleads guilty in stabbing death of Jacksonville mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mitchell Daughtry, who police said at age 14 stabbed to death his 52-year-old mother, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, according to documents obtained Thursday by News4Jax.

In addition to the murder charge, Daughtry, now 18, pleaded guilty to car theft and tampering with evidence. He's scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 22.

Mitchell Daughtry's mother, Pamela Daughtry, was found dead, under a blanket by one of her daughters, according to investigators. JSO said Pamela Daughtry had texted the daughter to come to the house, and that’s when the discovery was made on Aug. 18, 2015.

Mitchell Daughtry notified several people by phone, police said, telling them he was in South Florida. He said he had killed his mother and tried to kill himself by overdosing on pain pills.

Mitchell Daughtry was hospitalized and held for psychiatric evaluation at a Miami hospital. Records show he was released Aug. 28, 2015 and charged.

JSO said Mitchell Daughtry had gotten into the family's safe, where they had been hiding knives from him because of his suicidal behavior. He was mad that his father, Barry Daughtry, was in jail on two counts of lewd molestation.

The father was arrested in February and was held on $200,000 bond, records show. He bonded out of jail the day after his wife was found dead.

