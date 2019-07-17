Teller who handed robber $80K in inside bank job gets 2 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anaiah Edmundson, a teller at a bank in Arlington who handed $80,000 in cash to a gunman during a robbery at BBVA Compass Bank in Regency, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for her role in the heist.

On June 20, two men dressed in black came into the bank and demanded money while Edmundson was working. Investigators learned she had removed money from an ATM.

Turquais Noble and Devon Roberts were given the money by Edmundson, and two men fled the bank in a car that was driven by Joshua Woods.

Edmundson would later confess to the robbery, telling detectives Noble was her boyfriend and the mastermind behind the heist.

Edmundson was given a 65 day credit for time she served in jail. She must also serve five years probation.

Noble, Roberts and Woods pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery. They received 30 years, 15 years and four years in prison, respectfully.

Booking photos: Turquais Noble, Devon Roberts, Joshua Woods.

