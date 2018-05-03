Toys 'R' Us manager charged in video game theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An assistant manager who worked at the St. Johns Town Center Toys 'R' Us location was arrested on charges of employee theft and organized fraud, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

John Lippy, 43, was taken into custody Tuesday and posted bail. He was arrested after a two-month-long investigation into the theft of store merchandise totaling $3,467.

According to Lippy's arrest report, managers discovered a high dollar loss was coming from the video game department and began doing spot checks. Within a week, they observed three days where large amounts of games came up missing and noted Lippy was working each of those days.

A witness found Lippy on surveillance video entering the locked display cases, grabbing large amounts of video games and filling a backpack before leaving, the report stated. Afterward, the witness found the games were being listed on EBay, and the account holder was named John Lippy.

