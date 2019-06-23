Crime

Triple shooting, possible fatality on Northside

JSO investigating shooting on Palmdale St.

The Jacksonville Sherriff's Office is working multiple scenes where a shooting happened on the Northside.
Deputies say three people were shot. They are looking for clues at Palmdale St. and Smyrna St. as well as the Shell gas station at Lem Turner Rd and Edgewood Ave.
They have not confirmed if the two scenes are connected. The shooting victims have not been identified. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.