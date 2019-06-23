Triple shooting, possible fatality on Northside

The Jacksonville Sherriff's Office is working multiple scenes where a shooting happened on the Northside.

Deputies say three people were shot. They are looking for clues at Palmdale St. and Smyrna St. as well as the Shell gas station at Lem Turner Rd and Edgewood Ave.

They have not confirmed if the two scenes are connected. The shooting victims have not been identified.

#JSO is working three people shot in the area of Smyrna Street and Palmdale Street. If you have any information in reference to this shooting contact JSO right away.



⚠️JSO - 904.630.0500

⚠️Email - JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

⚠️Crime Stoppers - https://t.co/zyGN0Kc75e — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 22, 2019

