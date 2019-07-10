2 men enter McDonald's by drive-through, demand money

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LAKE CITY, Fla - Two men robbed a Lake City McDonald's late Monday night. They entered the restaurant by climbing through the drive-though window.

It happened around 1:18 a.m.

Once they got inside, they ordered four employees to lie face down on the floor, forcing one to open the safe. According to the police report, before the safe was opened a single shot was fired into the floor of the office area.

After the men got the money from the safe and the cash drawers, they left through the drive-through window.

No one was injured.

A secure perimeter was set up outside of the restaurant by Lake City Police officers. Baker Correctional Institution's K-9 unit were there to attempt to track the suspects.

They tracked them about six blocks. The police department believes that they were either picked up or they had a car parked for their getaway.

The two men have not yet been found. The Lake City Police department is now asking for the public's help in identifying them.

If you were in the area between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. and observed anything or anyone who could be involved, you're asked to call at 386-752-4343.

