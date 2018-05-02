UNF student charged with distributing infant child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student at the University of North Florida was arrested and charged with distributing child sex abuse videos over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

Anthony Davis Stagnitta, 21, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators with Homeland Security conducted an undercover operation and found someone used a messaging app to distribute two videos showing the sexual abuse of infant children.

The user was traced back Stagnitta's home, and on April 30 Stagnitta was arrested.

During an interview, Stangnitta admitted he was a member of multiple group chats that discussed child pornography on the app. He said he sent videos containing child porn to other app users, and he received 150 files containing child porn, according to the Department of Justice.

After looking at Stagnitta's smartphone, investigators found at least 25 images of young girls and boys being sexually abused.

A detention hearing for Stagnitta is scheduled for May 24.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.