Urine trouble: Woman jailed in strange Jacksonville burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman sought by police after she was caught on camera urinating in the driveway of a Jacksonville home before burglarizing the place is under arrest, authorities said Monday.

Sandra Jean Samuel, 35, was seen exiting a maroon vehicle and relieving herself before the home on River Edge Place off Broward Home was ransacked March 6, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video captured the woman making multiple trips between the house and vehicle before she and the vehicle left the home shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said.

The homeowner returned later to find a sliding glass door shattered and several items, including a laptop computer and an iPad, missing, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office said police received a tip with the culprit’s whereabouts after sharing surveillance images on social media documenting the dirty deed.

That tip led to the arrest early Saturday of Samuel, who police said acknowledged urinating in the driveway but denied breaking into the home.

Jail records show Samuel was booked into the Duval County jail on a felony charge of burglary to a dwelling. She remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

