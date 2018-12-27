Veteran's killer still not captured 8 months after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eight months after a Vietnam veteran was found shot to death inside his Jacksonville home, police have not made an arrest in his murder.

In April, investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Gary Tripp Sr., 69, was found dead in his house on Merivale Road along the Ribault River. A family member said the disabled veteran was shot in the back of his head.

According to police, Lisa Deon Williams, 51, was charged with fraudulent use of Tripp Sr.'s credit card. Tripp Sr.'s son, Gary Tripp Jr., said Williams used the card to buy cigarettes and outdoor lighting days before his father's death.

Including Williams, two arrests were announced after Tripp Sr.'s death, however, no one was charged with murder. It made the first holiday season without his father even more difficult for Tripp Jr. knowing his father's killer is still out there.

"It’s tough. It’s something we have to go through. It will never be the same again," Tripp Jr. said. "I was able to go out to the veterans cemetery and they had it set up nice so that was really good."

Gary Tripp Jr. is keeping his dad's story alive in hopes of finding the killer.

"I still have faith that justice will be served," Tripp Jr. said.

To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

