JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following an incident at the 1000 block of Reiman Street on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The victim sustained a wound to the upper torso, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

