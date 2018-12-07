Video to be used as evidence after young girl killed by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video reveals the moments after a 7-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle at a shopping plaza on Jacksonville's Westside.

On Aug. 11, Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed when she was hit by a stray bullet at the 103rd Street Plaza. During the trial, the state attorney's office plans to use the video, which comes from surveillance cameras at nearby businesses, because it could potentially show suspects running from the scene.

Stanley Harris, 19, Trevonte Phoenix, 17, and Abrion Price, 21, have been charged in connection to the shooting. Phoneix and Price are charged with felony murder. Harris, police said, was serving as a lookout during a gun deal and exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price.

Moises Moreno owns the El Tapatio store where Heidy's mom was shopping at the time the girl was shot. He said crime in the area is getting worse.

"I see it all the time. People try to open these doors, or they steal stuff from the back," Moreno said. "Every time something happens, we call (police). We get attention, but it takes a while."

One video from Aug. 11 shows a couple of young men running across the screen. Another shows a number of people standing around the busy shopping center.

A third video shows the inside of the Cyber Spot Game Room. A woman walks inside, visibly shaken just minutes after the shooting.

Cyber Spot was the scene of a crime just a day ago. Two people tried to rob the game room before one was shot by a security guard, police said.

News4Jax reached out to Heidy's parents for comment on the videos but did not immediately hear back.

