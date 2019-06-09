Volusia County carjacking suspect arrested by FCSO

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office received an alert about a carjacking suspect entering the area in a stolen white mail truck on I-95 Saturday afternoon.

A police chase ensued after deputies located the vehicle. Officers had to deploy Stop Sticks in order to slow the truck as it drove recklessly. At one point, the suspect drove the mail truck directly toward a deputy, but missed.

He eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

29-year-old Jesse Estep was arrested, then taken to Advent Health Palm Coast for a medical evaluation. He will be transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility once he is medically cleared.

Estep faces charges of grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding. Federal charges may also be pending.

