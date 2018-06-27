Westside convenience store bans 'school kids'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sign reading, "School kids is not allowed here" was placed in the window of a Fast Stop convenience on the Westside, after an employee told News4Jax the store has had an increase in thefts.

"Like two times a week," Fadel Warda, an employee, said, when asked how often thefts are occurring at the location on Harlow Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows three teenagers taking candy from an aisle that Warda said was never purchased. An employee said kids were stealing up to $40 worth of candy each time they entered the store.

Warda hopes the thefts will decrease with the addition of the sign. When asked if he's noticed a change, Warda replied, "No more kids are here."

The convenience store said no arrests have been made in connection with the thefts. Warda said kids are allowed in the store with a parent, but not alone.

