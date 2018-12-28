Windows smashed in string of Arlington car burglaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several people woke up Thursday morning to find their cars were broken into, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which frequently reminds drivers to lock their doors before going to bed.

The burglaries were reported at the The Meridian Apartments on Monument Road. Many people told police they woke up to find their windows busted.

"My window was smashed," said Daniel Sesante, who lives at the apartment complex. "Luckily, there were no valuables in my car."

According to investigators, the burglars caused an estimated $200 worth of damage to each vehicle. It appears not much was actually reported stolen except a few dollars.

"There's about four or five cars in this neighborhood alone that were also broken into," Sesante said.

The police report for the break ins also mentioned that officers went to other apartment complexes nearby to investigate other burglaries.

According to JSO's crime mapping tool shows within a one mile radius over the past four weeks there have been:

17 thefts

two burglaries

four assaults

two cases of vandalism

one armed robbery

