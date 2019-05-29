Woman convicted of DUI manslaughter in 2016 head-on crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman accused of driving drunk when she was underage in 2016 and causing a head-on crash has been convicted of DUI manslaughter.

Lark Dana Hodge crossed the center line on Heckscher Drive and killed 47-year-old Derrick Lamar Jones on May 29, 2016.

Witnesses said that Hodge, who was under 21 at the time of the crash, said she'd been drinking and fell asleep before the crash.

According to medical records, Hodge’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was determined to be .094 based on blood drawn at the hospital and by law enforcement.

Hodge faces a maximum of 15 years in Florida State Prison. Her sentencing is set for June 24.

