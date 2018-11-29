Woman pleads guilty to neglecting 3 children, gets year in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 32-year-old Jacksonville woman pleaded guilty to neglecting three children and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records.

Melissa Hudson was arrested in June after the children were found living in a dirty home in the Panama Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The officer wrote in the report that the interior was "filthy and unlivable for children."

Police said the children were naked, dirty and covered with insect bites. There was stale food and trash all over, crawling with roaches.

According to the arrest report, there were six small dogs in the house. Dog feces and urine was seen throughout the house.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children.

