Woman shot, Arlington apartment hit by gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot in the back, Thursday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at the same time, shots were fired at an apartment complex on Tall Pine Lane in Arlington. Police say a bullet struck a window but no one inside was hurt.

Police are investigating what let up to the shooting and if the woman was shot at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.