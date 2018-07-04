Woman shot in Moncrief, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was shot in the Moncrief area, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to Moncrief Road near Owens Avenue about a person shot just after midnight Wednesday.

The woman told officers she would drive herself to the hospital. An officer found her in her car a few blocks away at 31st Street and Moncrief Road. She was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not identified the victim, and do not have description of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).

