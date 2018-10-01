Crop maze honors Clay County detective killed in line of duty

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Amazing Grace Crop Maze has unveiled its 2018 maze design honoring Clay County Sheriff's Office Detective David White, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

The design of the 5-acre maze, which features the fallen detective's name in the center, pays tribute to White's life and legacy as a law enforcement officer.

A portion of this year's ticket sales will be donated to the Dave White Memorial Foundation, which helps provide scholarships to local law enforcement academies, assist families and officers severely injured in the line of duty who may have survived but are unable to work, support officers directly affected by line of duty deaths and support the Northeast Florida Concerns of Police Survivors Chapter.

"We are proud to honor Detective White’s legacy and support the foundation’s mission of overcoming evil with good," co-owner Kelly Mosley said in a news release.

The attraction, located on County Road 739B in the Lake Asbury area, is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, from Oct. 5 through Oct. 27. Admission is $15.95 for ages 3 and up, with discounts available for hometown heroes.

For more information, visit www.agcropmaze.com.

