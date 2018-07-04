Crowd gathers for 4th of July party at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Some roads are already closed Wednesday evening and those that remain open are full of cars arriving at Jacksonville Beach in anticipation of a big fireworks show over the ocean.

Police are managing traffic and trying to avoid problems by looking for suspicious behavior. And they're asking for the public's help: "If you see something, say something."

Police don't want a repeat of last year, when Glenn McNeil was shot to death near the Seawalk Pavilion hours after the fireworks.

Officers hope the biggest problem is traffic. They urge people to be careful and remain on the lookout for pedestrians and people on bicycles.

"You’ve definitely got to watch for pedestrians. Not only are there people on bikes, there are also more people walking," beachgoer Khyla Trotter said. "It’s not just that, we have a lot more cops out and everything, and they are helping us get through everything, so it’s really good."

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

