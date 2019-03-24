CSX May shareholders meeting being held online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville-based CSX will hold its annual shareholders meeting on May 3. Unlike in past years, However, there is no host city. The company will hold the meeting on the internet.

CEO James Foote told our news partner the Jax Daily Record, "We are excited to introduce a virtual meeting format for this year's annual meeting that we believe will facilitate expanded shareholder access and participation."

In 2018, the shareholders meeting was held in Jacksonville. This year, shareholders can submit questions in advance and submit them in real time during the meeting. Shareholders will need a 16-digit control number that will be sent in the near future.

