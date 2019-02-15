Curry's campaign war chest continues to grow in race for mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With just over a month to go until the first election for Jacksonville mayor and other city offices, incumbent Lenny Curry is continuing to grow his campaign war chest, and a political committee supporting him raised more than $100,000, in a two-week span.

Campaign finance reports for all city candidates are due Friday. By Friday morning, numbers had already been posted for the Curry campaign, as well as for the "Jacksonville On The Rise" committee. A report had not yet been submitted by the campaign of Curry's main challenger, city council member and fellow Republican Anna Brosche.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, Curry's campaign raised $80,937, bringing its fundraising total to $553,667. There were 167 separate contributions during the latest period - more than one-third of those were for the maximum amount allowed, $1,000. During that same time frame, the Curry campaign spent $30,439.51. The campaign still has $458,792.57 cash on hand, as of the latest reporting.

During the most recent two-week reporting period, Jacksonville On The Rise raised $121,750.00, bringing its overall totals to $4,364,750. The largest single contribution listed in the report, $50,000, came from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars owner Shad Khan had personally given $50,000 to Jacksonville On The Rise late last year. The committee dramatically ramped up its spending, which totaled $827,409.42. The largest single expenditure was a $300,000 transfer to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. The committee recently paid for an ad that featured Democratic city council member Tommy Hazouri endorsing Curry. The report also included $107,116 of expenditures listed as "media advertising."

Through the previous reporting deadline, Brosche's campaign had raised $75,099.98 and had spent $14,327.08. The committee supporting her, A New Day PC, has raised $374,000. The committee, which is filed through the state elections division and not the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, recently filed its first finance reports. Due to the different reporting schedule for state-filed committees, the next report from A New Day PC won't be due until March 11, eight days before the city's first election.

The other two candidates in the mayoral race had posted more modest fundraising totals. Republican Jimmy Hill reported $760 in contributions during the two-week period, and Omega Allen, who is running without party affiliation, raised $950.

