Walgreens and CVS Health are adding kiosks to some of their stores so people can get rid of prescription drugs.

Walgreens has already added 600 drug disposal units to its stores. The company plans to install another 900 kiosks.

CVS plans to have 750 stores equipped with the kiosks by June. Another 800 were donated by police departments.

This drug disposal program is a way to combat the opioid epidemic.

