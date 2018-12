Cybercrimes are becoming a bigger problem in Florida.

Comparitech says Florida had almost 22 million victims of cyber crimes last year. The averaged loss per victim was $5,054.

Cybercrimes, which include attack and digital fraud, are at a six-year high. Comparitech says states with large retired and elderly populations tend to be hit the hardest.

