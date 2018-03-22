Cyber extortionist pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A New York man has pleaded guilty to extortion, aggravated stalking and possession of photos depicting sexual performance by a child, in a case involving a Duval County teenage girl.

According to court documents, Manavjit Singh, 25, and the girl connected on a website called teenchat.com in March 2017, and they started talking regularly on Skype and Snapchat, and then via phone.

The girl told the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that Singh pressured her into sending him sexually explicit photos of herself, which she did reluctantly, and said that he sent her pictures of his private parts.

According to court documents, she tried to end the relationship, but each time, he threatened to harm her, her family or himself, and then threatened to post her pictures online. The documents said he created a false Facebook account, and posted some of her pictures.

The Sheriff's Office collected all the pictures and threats, and a warrant was issued for Singh’s arrest.

His trial was to have begun next week, but he pleaded guilty Wednesday, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

