Daddy daughter Princess Ball raising money for childhood cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Princess Ball on Feb. 9 at Nemours will raise money for research, education and programs like art and music therapy for children battling cancer.

The 6-year-old honorary chair of the daddy-daughter dance invited other young girls to the ball Friday on The Morning Show.

Rue Andeer and her mom, Casey, spoke about Rue's success battling leukemia, with the help of the Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Girls, ages two to 10, can bring any special man in their life to the Princess Ball. It's a chance to dress up, dance, eat and interact with some of their favorite princesses.

Sorority members from the University of North Florida will be dressed up as princesses for the girls to pose with in pictures.

Tickets are $100 per couple and $25 for each additional child.

The event is from 3:30- 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center.

More information is available at Nemours.org/JaxPrincessBall.

