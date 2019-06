JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fathers, this deal is for you!

Celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens free of charge.

"All dads get FREE general Zoo admission with the purchase of a child or adult ticket on Sunday, June 16th," the Jacksonville Zoo said.

*Offer not available online, tickets must be purchased at the gate.*

