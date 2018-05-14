News

Dance like a chicken at Pollo Tropical and get a free meal

Monday, May 14 is National Dance Like a Chicken Day

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Want some free chicken? All you have to do is act like one. 

Pollo Tropical is offering a free 3pc Pollo Bites™ with any purchase when you come in and dance like a chicken!

Remember, it's today only. So go get your cluck on!  

