Daughter signs for partially deaf father at rock concert

EDMONTON, Canada - A heartfelt moment between a woman and her father is going viral after she was captured doing sign language during a rock concert. This happened Wednesday at a Three Days Grace concert in Canada.

In an interview with Global News, Karri Carberry said her father was not close enough to lip read so she started to do sign language.

The band shared the video on Twitter calling it "amazing." Over the past couple of days, there has been an outpouring of love for the video from people online. So far the video has been viewed more than 8 million times.

This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.