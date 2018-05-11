DCPS narrows search for superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County school board will conduct one-on-one interviews with candidates for the open superintendent job on Friday.

The semifinalists for the job are Michael Dunsmore, Diana Greene, Sito Narcisse, Harrison Peters and Erick Pruitt. Frederick Heid was named a semifinalist, but he withdrew his name from consideration.

After meeting with the candidates, the board will hold focus groups on Saturday to whittle down the field. It is expected to identify its finalists by Monday, May 14.

A second round of interviews will happen from May 16-18.

The school board could pick its preferred candidate by May 18. An offer will be made on or before June 1. The hope is that the superintendent will start the job on July 1.

A link to the resumes of the remaining candidates can be found here.

