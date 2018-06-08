Dead dolphin calf found along river in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dead dolphin calf, around 4-feet long, washed ashore on Wednesday night from the St. Johns River near Mayport, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation confirmed.

A necropsy was performed Friday to see what to determine what caused the dolphin to die. News4Jax is waiting to receive those results.

FWC said the message they have for those who find marine life is: Keep a safe distance, do not push the animal back into the water and always report back to the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

