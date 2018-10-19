Dead shark with old hat wrapped around neck washes ashore in Ponte Vedra

This 6-foot-long finetooth shark washed ashore on Ponte Vedra Beach with the plastic brim of an old hat wrapped around its neck and gills.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A finetooth shark washed ashore on Friday with the plastic brim of an old hat wrapped around its neck and gills, the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the 6-foot-long finetooth shark washed up on Ponte Vedra Beach.

St. Johns County staff reported it to the FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline.

"This is another great example of how plastic marine debris is not just a global issue, but a local one as well," the posty read.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.