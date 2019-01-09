News

'Deadliest Catch' crab boat capsizes, kills three crew members, reports say

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Newport, Ore. - A commercial crab boat capsized off the coast of Oregon on Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, the U.S. Coast Guard confirms. 

Reports say the boat was working near the area “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” was being filmed. Deadliest Catch is a popular Discovery TV series. 

The U.S. Coast Guard says the fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. 

Crews were battling 12 to 14-foot seas.

A Coast Guard recovered the body of one fisherman Tuesday night.

 A second body washed ashore and a third was found trapped on the boat, CBS News reports

We will update this article when we receive more information. 

