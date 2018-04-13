FHP: Driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A driver has died in a crash in Green Cove Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies with the Florida Highway Patrol and the Clay County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 at Corporate Square around 6:10 a.m. Friday. This is just south of State Road 16 near the Shands Bridge.

The crash involved a Dodge pickup truck and a semi-truck, said FHP. The driver of the pickup was killed in the crash.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 17 were shut down during the initial investigation around 7 a.m. with heavy delays were seen in the area. Troopers later opened one lane in each direction just before 8 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use County Road 15A to avoid delays.

