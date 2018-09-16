Man killed in rollover crash in Lakewood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE - A 49-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his Jeep overturned in a Lakewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Yung Van Lam, 49, was trapped in the single-vehicle crash at 9:12 a.m. on Community Road and St. Augustine Road, near the Publix grocery.

Someone in the neighborhood used tow cables to upright the vehicle. Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and found Lam had already died.

His death was the 110th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2018.

