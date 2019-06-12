Deal Alert: Pub Subs are just $5.99 for a limited time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a Florida favorite -- subs from Publix. And things just got better.

Whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 starting Thursday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 19.

Normally whole subs cost $8.99

And the sale includes every type of sub, including the most popular chicken tender sub.

But wait, it gets even better: we found out that you can get Pub subs delivered right to your doorstep through Publix’s Instacart service.

And the best part is your first delivery is free.

