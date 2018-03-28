Woman dies in fire at Southside Jacksonville apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters said a woman died at midday Wednesday in a fire at the Avesta Grande Pointe apartments on University Boulevard West.

The complex is a couple of blocks north of Interstate 95. Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said they had to force entry into the ground-floor unit. They quickly extinguished the fire, but found the victim inside.

The woman's name was not given and the investigation was turned over the state fire marshal to determine the cause.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.