Defense Dept. adopts policy to jettison 'non-deployable' troops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Department of Defense has introduced a new policy that service members who are deemed “non-deployable” for more than 12 months can be booted from the military.

In a move announced Feb. 14, Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie said those service members will be processed for administrative separation or referred to the Disability Evaluation System.

Service members who are pregnant or dealing with post-partum depression are among those exempt from the latest policy.

DOCUMENT: Read the DoD's policy on non-deployable members

Retired Admiral Vic Guillory, who served as commanding officer of multiple ships and who previously led the 4th fleet, called the change a great move by the military.

Approximately 286,000 service members, or 13-14 percent of the force, are considered non-deployable, according to figures released by the Pentagon.

Guillory said the biggest impact of non-deployable members comes in training. When sailors are non-deployable in the Navy, he added, "it impacts the team credibility and capability in real world events."

“Other sailors have to fill in and support the deployment, but it doesn’t have the same level of qualifications,” he said.

Guillory said the policy change finally addresses an issue that commanders have been wrestling with for years.

The policy states that military services have until Oct. 1 to begin mandatory processing of non-deployable members, but notes that they may begin processing them out immediately.

While the policy states that a member has to be non-deployable for 12 consecutive months to be separated, the process can begin sooner if they're likely to remain non-deployable for longer than that.

