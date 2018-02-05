Delta lets active duty military board early

Active military members can now board their flights at Delta early, the airline announced.

"This is one more way Delta can show gratitude to those who sacrifice so much for us," said Navy veteran and Vice President of Flight Operations, Jim Graham.

Military members will be able to take advantage of early boarding with their ID.

The change started after a military member wrote Delta's CEO asking them to consider recognizing people traveling on orders.

"Delta people have a proud history of supporting the military and jumped at the chance to make this happen,"said Senior Vice President of Airport Customer Service Gareth Joyce. "Bringing a great idea to life quickly."

After 20 days of testing the idea, the company said it "proved that this move was the right thing to do."

Delta employs 3,000 U.S. Armed Forces members and 10,000 veterans.

