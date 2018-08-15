Demolition of old Jacksonville City Hall, courthouse to cost $7.9M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Work to tear down the riverfront Jacksonville City Hall and Duval County Courthouse buildings that have sat vacant for years will begin soon.

The city has awarded a $7.95 million contract to Environmental Holdings Group LLC to demolish the seven-story courthouse building, which was constructed in 1956, and the 15-story City Hall building, completed in 1960.

Asbestos removal and interior demolition will begin soon. Exterior demolition should happen in December or early January 2019. Street closures will be required during demolition.

The contract calls for substantial completion of the project by April 2, with 30 additional days for punch list work.

What will go on the land after it's cleared is an open question. The city has taken bids to build a new convention center on that site, but a proposal by Jaguars owner Shad Khan's development group includes a convention center closer to the sports complex.

