Denver police investigate accidental shooting by off-duty FBI Agent

DENVER, Co. - Police in Denver are investigating an accidental shooting by an FBI agent that sent a man to the hospital.

Authorities said the shooting happened when the agent was dancing at the Mile High Spirits club early Sunday morning. The agent's firearm dislodged from its waistband holster and fell to the floor. When the agent picked up the handgun an unintended discharge happened and hit another club patron in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

TheDenverChannel.com has video of the shooting. The TV Station reports charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

