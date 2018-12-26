Florida deputies remember k-9 officer killed in mall shooting

Palm Beach County, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to social media to honor a k-9 killed in a shootout on Christmas Eve at a South Florida mall.

The shooting happened near the food court inside The Mall at Wellington Green Monday evening. Panicked shoppers took cover under tables as bullets started flying between two gangs, according to police.

Three-year-old Cigo was killed as he pursed a suspect. A reputed gang member was also fatally shot.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared an emotional video of Cigo's handlers hugging fellow deputies and colleagues.

The pain felt by #K9Cigo’s handler/partner is strong. Our prayers are with him tonight. pic.twitter.com/FBETUVUtCX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 25, 2018

