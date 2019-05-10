Deputies: 2 in custody after pursuit of stolen car

Photo of car provided by Baker County Sheriff's Office on aerial from Sky 4

BALDWIN, Fla. - Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon after a pursuit of stolen car in Northeast Florida, authorities said.

It started about 1:30 p.m. in Baker County and ended in Baldwin.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a vehicle in which the man driving assaulted a woman who was a passenger. Deputies said a witness reported the tag number of the vehicle and they learned the vehicle had been stolen from Jacksonville.

Deputies said they tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but it took off east on Interstate 10 toward Jacksonville.

During the pursuit, according to deputies, the vehicle, which appears to be a Mercedes, crashed in Baldwin and one person was taken into custody while another ran off.

The other person was eventually taken into custody with the help of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, deputies said.

The Florida Highway Patrol and CSX police were also involved in the pursuit of that person.

