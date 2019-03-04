Deputies: 72-year-old had child porn images of children younger than 10

YULEE, Fla. - A 72-year-old Yulee man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a woman told deputies she found images on his computer, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The woman took snapshots of the images with her cellphone after stumbling across them and then confronted James Bruton about them before leaving his home, deputies said.

She called the Sheriff's Office and said that as she was leaving she saw Bruton taking his computer apart.

Deputies said the images the woman captured on her cellphone showed children who appeared to be younger than 10 years old in provocative poses and engaging in sex acts with adults.

Investigators found more child porn images on thumb drives, DVDs, camera memory cards, VHS cassettes and camcorder cassettes seized from Bruton's home, according to this arrest report.

