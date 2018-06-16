Jacksonville man shot in Gainesville, person of interest at JSO

Montric Thomas Jr. Person-of-Interest in murder of Jacksonville man in Gainesville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deputies announce the person of interest in a deadly shooting is now with police in Jacksonville.

Jeremy Provin, 21, was found shot and killed around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on West University Avenue near Tower Road..in Gainesville.

Deputies say 21-year old Montric Thomas Jr. was in the apartment when the shooting happened and that the two knew each other.

Investigators named Thomas as a person of interest.

He is now at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting death of Jeremy Provin, 21, of Jacksonville is asked to call 352-955-1818.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.