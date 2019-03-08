Deputies: Ex-officer on probation for child porn faces new charges

PALM COAST, Fla. - A former Bunnell police corporal who served time on child porn charges faces new charges less than one month after he was released from prison on probation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Michael Stavris II, 34, agreed to a plea deal on two counts of computer pornography and child exploitation and one count of criminal use of personal identification information and was sentenced in July 2016 to three years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Stavris was released Feb. 11, but one of the conditions of his probation was that he not maintain any social media accounts, deputies said.

On Feb. 14, the Sheriff's Office got a tip that Stavris might have created a fake Facebook account using a girl's photographs and name, according to a charging affidavit. The caller said the creator of the phony Facebook page also contacted various men, engaging them in inappropriate conversation while posing as the juvenile, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said it was also reported that some of the messages included comments about stickers affixed to the rear of the girl's vehicle, which were recently placed. For this reason, according to deputies, it was believed that the suspect was following the girl, placing her in danger.

Deputies went along on a probation check for Stavris on Feb. 26, the Sheriff's Office said. They found evidence on his cellphone that he'd been using Facebook and had uploaded photos to the account, which violated his probation, deputies said.

Stavris was arrested Feb. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.

On Wednesday, according to the charging affidavit, detectives obtained a search warrant for Stavris’ cellphone and confirmed he had been maintaining and uploading photos to the fictitious Facebook account.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Stavris admitted to creating the fictitious social media account and impersonating a juvenile.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said, a warrant was obtained for Stavris' arrest on charges of felony child abuse, felony fraudulent use of personal identification of a minor and misdemeanor stalking.

The Sheriff's Office said he's being held without bond. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

