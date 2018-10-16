Deputies: Florida woman threatened stalking victims with fishing filet knife

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman who had been warned by deputies to stay away from friends of her ex-fiancé is now facing criminal charges after deputies said she showed up at their home armed with a knife and threatened to kill them.

Courtney Megaffin, 42 of St. Augustine, is charged with two counts of felony stalking and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to her St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Megaffin showed up at a St. Augustine home Monday armed with a fishing fillet knife and demanded the people inside come out.

According to the victims, Megaffin said, “I will kill you.”

Megaffin left the knife at the front door before driving away, deputies said. She was pulled over by a deputy as she was leaving the scene, and when her car was searched, the sheath for the knife was found, deputies said.

After Megaffin was arrested, the deputy who took her into custody wrote in the affidavit that Megaffin had repeatedly harassed the victims who were inside the home and had been told to cease and desist several times by law enforcement officers.

The arresting deputy also noted in the affidavit that Megaffin posed a credible threat to the victims because she was armed.

Megaffin remains in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.

