News

Deputies investigating carjacking in Clay County

By Janay Cook - Producer

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A police chase in Middleburg ended with two people, including the suspect, in the hospital Saturday evening. The Clay County Sheriff's Office tells News4Jax it started as a carjacking at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Branan Field Road.

A man pointed a gun at a driver on Blanding Boulevard, forced him into the passenger seat, got into the driver's seat and drove off, according to deputies. The suspect crashed into a few vehicles and led police on a brief car chase before being arrested. 

The suspect and the carjacking victim were both taken to the hospital. We are working to learn the extent of their injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the traffic crash. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.