Deputies: 1 killed, 1 stabbed at Interlachen home

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - A man was taken into custody early Tuesday evening after a deadly shooting and stabbing at an Interlachen home, deputies said.

It happened about 5 p.m. during a disturbance at a house on Cologne Street, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man was shot and killed, and another person was stabbed and taken to a UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment. That person's condition is unknown.

Witnesses at the home told deputies that the suspect ran out the back door after the shooting and stabbing.

A Sheriff's Office K-9 unit then began searching the area.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies said, the suspect, who they identified as John Webb, was caught nearby in a wooded area and taken into custody.

